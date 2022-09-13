Erin Johnston, Nic Earl and Pip Herbert from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Dr Ian Ternouth and Monika Childs from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and programme director senior constable Paul Lampe. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Big Brothers Big Sisters programme has received a $10,000 boost.

Taranaki Base Hospital's Department of Medicine Charitable Trust donated the money to the initiative, which pairs tamariki between the ages of 6 and 10 with a positive adult role model. The one-on-one relationship is supported until the young person reaches 18.

Programme director and Senior Constable Paul Lampe says he is blown away by the donation.

"It's a huge amount of money and it's not every day we get this size of a donation. We are very reliant on the generosity of the local community to be able to offer the programme in Taranaki so a donation of this size is amazing."

The programme has more than 100 active matches and the donation will help create a new match, which costs $2500, and to fund extra-curricular activities, Paul says.

"If a child wants to play a particular sport, for example, we can look at funding the registration fee and kitting them out in the gear they need to be part of a team or to take part. Young people referred to our service are often experiencing a degree of isolation and as a result, their family, school and sense of self are suffering. Supporting them in being part of an activity or sport can really help."

The Department of Medicine Charitable Trust receives the proceeds from clinical trials carried out by members of the department, for example by Dr Ian Ternouth in Cardiology, and also the Renal Unit and Older Person's Health.

These funds then go into the community to enable medical improvements such as AEDs, clinical education and community programmes.

Ian says this is the second time the trust has made a big donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We're very happy to do so. The programme does wonderful work to help our young people overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives so they can create bright futures for themselves."