The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players with some of the hospital staff. Photo/ Alysa Smith

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players with some of the hospital staff. Photo/ Alysa Smith

Young patients and patients who are young at heart at Taranaki Base Hospital had special visitors on Friday.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players Kaylum Boshier, Mitch Brown, Michael Loft and Ricky Riccitelli took a break from training before Saturday's game at Yarrow Stadium to visit some of the patients at the hospital, calling in at the paediatric ward as well as one of the adult wards on Friday afternoon.

Mitch Brown and Kaylum Boshier spoke to Graeme Arbuckle. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Polly Caitlin-Maybury, Te Whetu Ora-Taranaki projects communication adviser, says the visit was made possible by Leighs Construction, the lead builder on the hospital's redevelopment project.

"The visit was enabled by Leighs Construction, lead contractor for Project Maunga Stage 2, and Taranaki Civil, which is also involved in the redevelopment of the hospital. Both businesses are sponsors of the Taranaki Bulls."

Mitch Brown and Kaylum Boshier spent some time talking to Duncan Blue. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Jonele Woodhead, nurse manager at Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki, says it was lovely to welcome the Taranaki Bulls players.

"They left lots of smiles on patients' faces after their visit. Spending time in the hospital away from whānau and friends can be hard, and visits like this can give patients a real lift."

Kerry Lash spoke to Mitch Brown and gave him some advice before Saturday's game. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Kerry Lash enjoyed speaking to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls players.

"The Taranaki Bulls are my team. I support them through and through. I received a signed ball from them which I'm sure my grandchildren will like."

He also had some advice for them ahead of Saturday's game.

"Make sure to pass, kick and don't miss."

Mitch says the advice was pretty good and he promised to take it on board while they play against Waikato.

Randall Graves, 2, got a signed ball from the players. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

As well as speaking to some of the older patients, they also spoke with one of the younger ones - Randall Graves, 2 - as well as watching some Paw Patrol.

Mitch says the team members enjoyed chatting with some of the patients.

"It's great to come here and try and bring something positive to their day while they're staying in hospital. We played connect four with some of the children and also had a good chat with some of the older patients. We even received some good advice from one of the patients ahead of the game."