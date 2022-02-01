Supreme champion Snowline Kingsire Denise led by Brook Lightoller. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club junior show took place last month, with participants achieving great results.

The show was judged by Bradley Parks.

Results:

Yearling heifer (open): 1st C. Bourke, Argyll Kingsire Star, 2nd B and M McDonald, Snowline Platinum Shirley, 3rd A and H Jane, Southwind Apricot Flame.

Yearling heifer (novice): 1st B and M McDonald, Snowline Kingsire Denise, 2nd A and H Jane, Southwind Doughnut ET, 3rd B and M McDonald, Snowline Spark Love Lace.

Heifer calf (open): 1st D and R Simons, Mossy Alaska Queen, 2nd C. Bourke, Argyll Big Star Twinkle, 3rd D and R Simons, Mossy TSB Sheba.

Heifer calf (high school exhibitor): 1st Hilary Vanner, Argyll Bigstar Twinkle, 2nd Brook Lightoller, Snowline Stitch Mimic, 3rd Grace Stachurski, Balmaine Royal Belle.

School calf (5-9 years): 1st Violet Simons, 2nd Sienna Bourke, 3rd Amber Megaw.

School calf (10-13 years): 1st Felix McDonald, 2nd Benji Dingle, 3rd Sam Stachurski.

School calf champion: Violet Simons, reserve champion: Felix McDonald.

Junior young handlers (5-13 years): 1st Amber Megaw, 2nd Violet Simons, 3rd Felix McDonald.

Violet Simons receives a cup and sash from judge Bradley Parkes. Photo/ Supplied

Senior young handler (14-21 years): 1st Hilary Vanner, 2nd Brook Lightoller, 3rd Neko McDonald.

Female championship: B and M McDonald, Snowline Kingsire Denise, reserve champion: D and R Simons Mossy Alaska Queen.

Two Females (yearlings/calves): 1st McDonald entry, 2nd Bourke entry, 3rd Simons entry.

Two females by the same sire: 1st Jane entry, 2nd Bourke entry, 3rd Simons entry.

Yearling heifer (exhibitor showing five years or less): 1st Hilary Vanner, Argyll Bigstar Twinkle, 2nd Brook Lightoller, Snowline Stitch Mimic.

Heifer calf (exhibitor showing five years or less) 1st D and R Simons, Mossy Alaska Queen, 2nd H. Vanner, Argyll Bigstar Twinkle, 3rd V. Simons, Mossy TSB Sheba.

Supreme champion: B and M McDonald, Snowline Kingsire Denise.