Kylee Perrett, the 2023 recipient of the Distinguished Member Award (ward five).

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club celebrated success at its recent prize-giving.

The highest-producing cow in Taranaki for the 2022/23 season is Sanrosa Royal 16-44, owned by G and J Glentworth, who also claimed the top-producing herd distinction.

Kylee Perrett was presented with a Distinguished Member Award (ward five) from Ayrshire NZ in recognition of her dedication to the breed and for her time and effort over many years assisting other members throughout the region. Other members who achieved national recognition included G and J Glentworth for the top-producing herd in NZ 2021/22 season, and the top three placings in both progeny competitions - the Don Hutchings Memorial Trophy for five daughters and Dalemere Farms Trophy for 10 daughters.

L and P Megaw were the overall winners of the national Somatic Cell Count competition. Sienna Bourke received the Greenland Trophy for winning the North Island Young Handlers Award. In the NZ on-farm challenge, D and R Simons placed third with their two-year-old Te Awhata Spark Jay, and B and M McDonald placed third with their five-year-old Snowline Bur Shona.

D and R Simons picked up a win (yearling) and two placings (heifer calf and unhaltered young stock) in the All NZ photo competition. C and K Bourke placed third in the three-year-old class, and G and K Peters were second and third in the unhaltered in-milk class.

The 2023 Taranaki Ayrshire Cow of the Year, Snowline Bur Shona, owned by Brian and Marian McDonald.

Production competition results:

Two-year-old: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Della 20-119, 587kg ms/304 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Revna 20-303, 571kg ms/305 days; 3rd G&J Glentworth, Copta 20-75, 575kg ms/305 days.

Three-year-old: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Lesson 19-218, 685kg ms/285 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Dale 19-136, 679kg ms/296 days; 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Della 19-107, 673 kg ms/305 days.

Four-year-old: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Niftie 18-319, 721 kg ms/294 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Carmel 18-70, 686 kg ms/286 days; 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Barbara 18-166, 683kg ms/280 days.

Five to nine years old: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 16-44, 815kg ms/305 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Dale 16-135, 779kg ms/302 days; 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Virtue 15-121, 744kg ms/287 days.

10 years and over: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Dale 12-29 ET, 726kg ms/302 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Tos Snow, 676kg ms/297 days; 3rd S&D Honeyfield (Te Matai) 12-6, 593kg ms/301 days.

Top-producing cow: 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 16-44, 815kg ms/305 days; 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Lesson 19-218, 780.9kg ms(ME)/285 days; 3rdG&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Dale 16-135, 779 kg ms/302 days 3.

Top-producing herd - 2021/22 season, Ayrshire content: Up to 100 cows - B&M McDonald (Snowline), 59 cows, 436kg ms/274 days. 101-200 cows - D&K Perrett, (Sentinal), 171 cows, 457kg ms/258 days. 201-300 cows - G&J Glentworth (Sanrosa), 217 cows, 619kg ms/284 days (overall winner). 300-plus cows - S&D Honeyfield (Te Matai), cows, 418kg ms/254 days.

Lane Trophy (three x two-year-old daughters, average production): 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon, 566 kg ms, 2nd S&D Honeyfield, Sanrosa Deacon, 484 kg ms.

Taranaki Ayrshire Cow of the Year for 2022/23: 1st B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Shona, 63 points, 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 15-3, 61 points, 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 14-2, 55 points.