Highest pointed animal on the day Sentinal Bonny SBQ Lily, owned by Kylee and Danny Perrett from Ngaere. Photo/ Supplied

Highest pointed animal on the day Sentinal Bonny SBQ Lily, owned by Kylee and Danny Perrett from Ngaere. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Ayrshire Club’s 2023 Type and Progeny Competition recently took place.

Judge Vince Steiner travelled from farm to farm, to inspect the cattle.

Results:

Burnside Trophy (four entries): 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon, 2nd, G&J Glentworth, Asmo Tosikko, 3rd G&J Glentworth, Viljar. Wakalona Trophy (four entries): 1st G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Deacon, 2nd G&J Glentworth, Asmo Tosikko, 3rd: S&D Honeyfield, Sanrosa Deacon 3. Glenside Trophy: 1st G&J Glentworth, Viljar, 2nd B&M McDonald, Rosemoor Spark, 3rd S&D Honeyfield, Iwa Supersonic. Open Cow Kenmore Trophy (10 entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Bonny SBQ Lily, 2nd D&R Simons, Te Awhata Spark, 3rd B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Denise. Novice Cow Sentinal Trophy (12 entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal PTB Hermione S3A, 2nd: D&R Simons, Premier LJ Emanuel, 3rd B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Bronwyn. Mountside Trophy three by one sire (six entries): 1st B&M McDonald, Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 2nd D&K Perrett, Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 3rd D&K Perrett, Carmelglen Brigadier. Skyline Trophy dam progeny (three entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Hermione and daughters, 2nd Liam Newton, Lonestar Berkly Peeka Boo and daughters, 3rd G&J Glentworth, three Sanrosa Josey 3. Open Yearling Stanley Cup (two entries): 1st D&R Simons, Mossy TSB Sheba ET, 2nd D&R Simons, Mossy BT Chaos.

Yearling Progeny Group (four entries): 1st D&R Simons, Palmyra Tri Star Burdette, 2nd D&R Simons, Brookview Casanova, 3rd D&R Simons, Brookview Casanova. Open Calf Fernview Trophy(six entries): 1st D&R Simons, Mossy Gentle Elizabeth, 2nd D&K Perrett, Sentinal Zilly MB Angel, 3rd D&R Simons, Mossy AA Great Alice. Bowenlea Trophy 3 by one sire (one entry): 1st D&K Perrett, Iwa Supersonic. LIC Trophy, member 10 years or less: 1st D&R Simons, 2nd B&N Parkes. Two-year-old in-milk (12 entries): 1st D&R Simons, Te Awhata Spark Jay, 2nd Liam Newton, Lonestar Berkly Peeka Boo, 3rd S&D Honeyfield, Lodore Sonic Kio. Three-year-old in-milk (13 entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Bonny SBQ Lily, 2nd D&K Perrett, Sentinal PTB Hermione S3A, 3rd D&R Simons, Premier LJ Emanuel. Four-year-old in-milk (seven entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Una RSN Laura, 2nd B&M McDonald, Snowline Perfect Mascara, 3rd D&R Simons, Brookview Flaming Yank. Five and six-year-old in-milk (11 entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Bonny PTB Ruby ET, 2nd B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Shona, 3rd B&M McDonald, Snowline Dempsey Aimie 3. Seven-to-nine-year-old in-milk (seven entries): 1st B&M McDonald, Snowline Bur Denise, 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 14-2, 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Royal 15-3. 10 years-and-over in-milk (one entry): 1st Liam Newton, Lonestar Brody Peekaboo. 2023 Oaks Competition (14 entries): 1st D&K Perrett, Sentinal Bonny SBQ Lily, 2nd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Gazel 19-144, 3rd G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Della 19-129, 4th D&K Perrett, Sentinal PTB Hermione, 5th G&J Glentworth, Sanrosa Josey 19-238.