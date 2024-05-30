Lisa Keen, of Lisa Keen Audiology in New Plymouth, is travelling to the Cook Islands to help people suffering from hearing loss. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Lisa Keen, of Lisa Keen Audiology in New Plymouth, is travelling to the Cook Islands to help people suffering from hearing loss. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A North Taranaki audiologist is travelling across the Pacific Ocean to help those with hearing loss.

Lisa Keen will depart New Zealand for the Cook Islands on June 27.

The annual trip, run by New Zealand Hearing in conjunction with the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, has run for more than 20 years, with audiologists across the country travelling to Raratonga and the neighbouring islands to help children and adults with hearing loss.

This will be Keen’s third time making the trip.

“I first went over there in 2015, the same year I opened my business. During that trip, I saw 93 people on Aitutaki Island alone. There are no audiology services in the Cook Islands so when I go, I often have reviews with people I’ve seen on my past trips or people newly diagnosed with hearing loss.”

One of the clinics Lisa Keen has worked in during her visits to the Cook Islands.

She will spend two weeks in the Cook Islands, working on Mauke and Mitiaro Islands during the first week and at Raratonga Hospital for the second week.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to know that when I go over there I’m helping people. Depending on the severity of the hearing loss, it can help them with their communication. It’s nice to know I’m helping to improve their quality of life.”

Two other audiologists are travelling with her, Brenna Sincock from Rolleston and Carolyn Till from Christchurch each spending a week in the Cook Islands.

“Brenna will spend one week in Mangaia and Carolyn will work at the Raratonga Hospital. In the past, we saw approximately 100 people a week, all ages from school children to adults. We fit approximately 100 aids in total in the two-week trips.”

She said she hoped her suitcase would be full of donated hearing aids and supplies, ready to help patients in the Cook Islands.

“I’m accepting donations of used hearing aids which can be refurbished and reprogrammed. Batteries and other miscellaneous hearing aid supplies will also be very helpful. If people have hearing aids they no longer use or batteries they no longer require, it’d be great if they could donate them.”

She said donations could be dropped at her Devon St West, New Plymouth, office during work hours, where they would be examined and refurbished.

“The more donations I get, the more people I can help.”