Tony Waterson creating a wooden sculpture. Photo / Alyssa Smith

When it comes to making the right wooden sculpture, Stratford artist Tony Waterson says it's all about the wood.

"I can have an idea for days and have to wait until I have the right bit of wood to create. However, there are some instances where I start with a specific idea and end up modifying it as I go along - it all depends on the wood. It's also adapting if something goes wrong. You may end up with something slightly different than planned, but it's all in the fun."

Tony Waterson has been creating wooden sculptures for around 40 years.

"I had a wooden lathe when I was 15. I brought my wife Karen one a few years ago, and after she had tried it, I thought I'd give it a go, and I've been doing it since."

Creating wooden carvings and sculptures keeps the brain active, he says.

"You have to be very particular with your work and get everything precise. I enjoy the mental challenge of working things out so the end product comes out right."

At the moment he's working on clocks and sculptures involving leaves.

"It's something I've been interested in recently."

He says he's taken part in the trail for the past seven years with Karen, and each year, his works get positive reviews.

"A lot of people are impressed by what I create, which is always a good feeling."

As well as getting positive feedback from Taranaki Art Trail attendees, Tony has also won national awards for his craft.

"In 2018, I won the Kawerau North Island wood skills competition. I've won a lot of awards over the time I've been creating."

Tony will showcase some of his wooden creations in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail, alongside Karen.

"I have a workshop and she has a studio. We will be opening them for this year's trail. It's something we enjoy doing. We get to meet all sorts of people and talk to them about our craft."

He says he's excited for people to come and view their works.

"I always enjoy meeting new people."

■ Karen and Tony Waterson's studio is located at 42 Celia Street and will be open during the Taranaki Arts Trail.