Anthea Stayt's Rainbow Pot surrounded by works from other Taranaki artists. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A taste of the 2023 Taranaki Arts Trail is on display at Percy Thomson Gallery.

The exhibition opened on Friday, September 22, and gallery director Laura Campbell says the gallery has been a hive of activity.

“We had 150 people turn up to the opening. It was a joyous occasion with artists and their families celebrating Taranaki’s art scene. We’ve had a lot of people through the doors. The numbers have been extraordinary. It shows there’s a revitalisation in the Taranaki art scene. It’s lovely to see the visitor numbers increasing.”

This year 101 artists have a piece of art in the exhibition. Laura says she believes it’s the highest number of artists to enter the Taranaki Arts Trail preview show.

Bird of Paradise by Adam Portraiture Award finalist Hayley Elliott-Kernot. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“We work with the Taranaki Arts Trail committee once a year to host this show. The show is a unique opportunity to see work from artists featured on the trail. It helps people to plan what studios they’ll visit once the trail opens.”

The works range from print, paper and paintings to ceramics, photography and mixed media.

“It’s quite special to have this year’s Taranaki Arts Trail artists showing together in one space. It’s an impressive collection of works. We’re so lucky to have such a range of mediums used in this exhibition. It’s appealing to all tastes.”

Summer, by artist Renate Verbrugge. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Laura says she and other Percy Thomson Gallery staff enjoy supporting local artists.

“It’s important to us to provide a space where they can exhibit their art. We’ve enjoyed working with the Taranaki Arts Trail to bring this exhibition to life.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Arts Trail Preview

When: The exhibition closes on Sunday, October 15

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place








