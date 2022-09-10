Carina McQueen with one of her oil paintings. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

When art enthusiasts visit Norfolk Hall during the Taranaki Arts Trail, they'll see an array of oil paintings.

Norfolk artist Carina McQueen is one of 79 artists taking part in this year's trail. Carina has been painting since she was 10 but started showcasing her works eight years ago.

"The first exhibition I did was at the Percy Thomson Gallery. That was the first time I had shared or sold my work."

As well as having a passion for art, Carina also enjoys gardening, plants and design.

"This led me to a career in landscape architecture. I established my design business in 2004 specialising in private garden design and consultation. My design business is based in Taranaki, although I have helped clients all over New Zealand."

Carina specialises in oil paintings on a realism spectrum, using alla prima style (wet into wet paint) with a preference to work en plein air (painting outside from life).

"I paint from life. The focus in my paintings is not the subject but more so how the light hits it and how light plays a part in the artwork."

Painting is a way she can escape reality, she says.

"It helps me relax and chill out and just take some me time. I love painting, I have always loved it."

This will be the fourth year Carina has taken part in the Taranaki Arts Trail. She says her favourite part is meeting people interested in art and discussing her paintings.

"It's nice to talk to people about my paintings in person. I can explain what I try to capture in my work and pass on the backstory of my paintings to people."

She says the art trail has a focused audience.

"It's an opportunity you don't get anywhere else. The people who visit during the trail are passionate about art. What I like most is that I will know who will purchase my work and where it will end up."