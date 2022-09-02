Taranaki Arts Trail intro

Taranaki artists will open their studios and workshops this spring for the Taranaki Arts Trail.

The trail, established in 2014, takes art enthusiasts around the mounga to see a variety of artworks created using different mediums by Taranaki artists.

This year 79 artists have entered the trail, with most of them entering for the first time.

The event's mission is to provide the public with the opportunity to interact with the artist in the artist's studio or workshop and to bring art lovers to the region. As well as this, the trail aims to showcase Taranaki as an art and creative hub.

While visiting the artist's studios and workshops, visitors can also see some of Taranaki's garden spaces, with the Taranaki Garden Festival running at the same time.

The Taranaki Arts Trail runs over two weekends this year: October 28-30 and November 4-6.

In the lead-up to the trail, we will be running articles on some of the artists participating, starting this week with Stratford-based Amy Taunt and Carina McQueen from Norfolk.