Gayleen Schrider with some of her works. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Gayleen Schrider with some of her works. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

An Inglewood fibre artist is set to show something new in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

Gayleen Schrider first entered the trail last year with her textile art.

"This year I've started working with copper. I've made a number of copper creations, something new for me that I'm sure other people will enjoy."

The copper creations will be mounted on canvas.

"It's something different than what I usually work with. I've enjoyed it."

As well as introducing something new, Gayleen will still have her wall hangings and functional items such as scarves, bags, rugs, cushions, and ponchos.

"Weaving is my main love. I really enjoy it."

Depending on the item Gayleen is creating, the process can take from a few hours to days.

"I do a lot from scratch, I spin and dye my own wools. I do a lot of dying to get the colour I want. Sometimes I get a random colour but I find a purpose for it."

As well as working on items for the Taranaki Arts Trail, she is also working on pieces for the Creative Fibre exhibition, on show at the same time.

"It's been quite busy but I like it, it keeps me busy. In July I had a range of my copper works on show in an exhibition. They were well received so I thought it was something worth sticking with."

Gayleen's work will be complemented by two other artists.

"I will be showcasing my works with Marlene Busby and Sally Johnson. We all do quite different things so it's a worthwhile stop. You can see three artists' work in one space."

She says working together was successful last year.

"We were set up in the community centre and we welcomed so many people through the doors. It was very worthwhile entering the trail and especially together. Where we set up is centrally located between Inglewood and New Plymouth and is only 100m off the main road."

She is looking forward to entering the Taranaki Arts Trail again.

"I really enjoyed it last year and I'm sure I'll enjoy it this year as well. It's something to work towards."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail:Gayleen Schrider's works.

Where: Egmont Village Community Centre, 1299 Egmont Rd, Egmont Village.

When: Gayleen's work will be on display from October 28-November 6.