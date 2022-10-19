Sally Johnson with some of her pendants. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Sally Johnson with some of her pendants. Photo/ Alyssa Smith



An Inglewood artist whot turns something old into something new is featured in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

Sally Johnson makes jewellery from antique and vintage watch parts.

"I make pendants, rings and necklaces.I only use old watches that no longer work. It's completely upcycling, I don't take apart functioning watches."

Sally has created the works for a number of years but started creating seriously in 2019.

"I would sell them at the Sea Side Market. They were quite successful there."

Sally also creates felt works, creating dolls occasionally.

"I think making jewellery is what I most enjoy, however."

She says she's always liked jewellery, and her creations started when she received old jewellery from her mother and grandmother.

"I also put my grandfather's watch face on a chain which I still wear to this day."

She enjoys making sentimental pieces, she says, often adding birthstones and rhinestone crystals to her works.

"It adds more sentimental value to the pieces. I buy the gems and sometimes I have to buy the chains and clasps. I try to use mainly vintage items but sometimes it can't be helped."

She is showcasing her works alongside Gayleen Schrider and Marlene Busby for the second year in a row.

"I enjoy the three of us working together. I knew Gayleen from felting and Marlene has framed some of my works. We can support each other throughout the opening days and since there are three of us, we can take turns visiting other artists."

Their works will be on show at the Egmont Village Community Centre.

"It's a lovely venue. It's nice, warm and inviting. What I enjoy is knowing where my work is going, and talking to the people who have purchased it. The Taranaki Arts Trail gives me the opportunity to do that."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail: Sally Johnson's mixed media works

Where: Egmont Village Community Centre, 1299 Egmont Rd, Egmont Village.

When: Sally's work will be on display from October 28-November 6.