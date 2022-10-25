Patti and Brian Cocker create ceramic works. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

An Inglewood couple will showcase their ceramic creations in the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Brian and Patti Cocker create vibrant colourful ceramic pieces for the home and garden.

Patti says she has created ceramic works for over 40 years.

"Brian was working fulltime and in his spare time, he dabbled in ceramic making. When he retired he began working on ceramics fulltime."

They mix their own glazes and paints to make their works unique, says Patti.

"We really enjoy working together."

They are returning to the Taranaki Arts Trail after a small break, she says.

"For the past six years, we were a place of interest in the Taranaki Fringe Festival. Before that, we were involved with the arts trail. We decided to enter the Taranaki Arts Trail again as we enjoy creating new work and getting feedback on it. However, we get the best of both worlds as people can still see our garden and our ceramic pieces in it."

Brian says the feedback they receive is positive, with the couple's totem pole creations a popular purchase.

"The totem poles are made up of individual ceramic pieces with designs made from lace doilies and other pieces of fabrics. The totem poles can be easily assembled and taken down to make them easy to transport."

While Patti and Brian work together on ceramic artworks, Brian has his own separate range.

Brian creates quirky boats and caravans alongside the works he creates with Patti.

"I like creating my side range. It gives us the chance to work on our own projects and when we need an extra set of hands, we can work together. It works really well."

Brian says with the couple located in Inglewood, they're a central location in the trail.

"It works really well. People heading to New Plymouth or to South Taranaki pass right through and can stop here. We like meeting people and talking to other artists about their work."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail: Patti and Brian Cocker's ceramic creations.

Where: 34 Brookes St, Inglewood

When: Brian and Patti's studio will be open from October 28-November 6.

