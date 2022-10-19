Marlene Busby with some of her bags. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"Every person deserves a high-quality bag," says Inglewood seamstress Marlene Busby.

Marlene has been sewing for years and has used her talents to create bags for every occasion.

"I have handbags for men, women, satchels, travel bags, and other sorts of bags. I sell bags for every situation."

She first started creating bags when she was 16 years old and would sell them in town.

"I use leather and sometimes possum fur. I enjoy the creativity of making bags."

Although she has been creating bags for quite some time, Marlene says it is an ever-unfolding journey.

"When you create things you're always still learning. That's what I like about it."

She will sell her bags during the Taranaki Arts Trail this year.

"I entered for the first time with Sally Johnson and Gayleen Schrider. We had quite a lot of success last year so we've decided to enter again."

When people purchase a bag, they can be assured it will be one of a kind, says Marlene.

"No two bags are the same. The leather and materials dictate what I do but also dictate the outcome so each bag may be similar but unique in its own way."

Marlene sources the leather hides from Auckland.

"No bit of the leather hide is the same. It can have different textures, softness and thickness. I find the piece of leather that's best suited to the bag but even then, it's sometimes a surprise to see how the bag turns out."

Each bag is lined with high-quality material and with different threads to sew the leather together to create the bag.

"It's important to have a high-quality lining to bring out the wow factor of the bag. When you open the bag you want to be just as impressed with the inside as the outside."

The Taranaki Arts Trail is something she looks forward to, she says.

"I like meeting new people and meeting the people who will purchase my creations."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail: Marlene Busby's bags.

Where: Egmont Village Community Centre, 1299 Egmont Rd, Egmont Village.

When: Marlene's bags will be on display from October 28 to November 6.