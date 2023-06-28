Cirque OLIO will entertain theatre goers of all ages when the show comes to Taranaki this October.

From gravity-defying aerialists to mind-bending contortionists, miscellaneous magic to circus acts, it’s all coming to Taranaki this October.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) has announced Cirque OLIO will be the headline show for the Reimagine Festival, a new addition to TAFT’s festival calendar.

Megan Brown, TAFT artistic director, says the new festival is for all ages and tastes.

“We are delighted to present Cirque OLIO as the headline of the Reimagine Festival. Reimagine is an exciting opportunity for the community to try something new and see our city come alive with a diverse programme offering something for everyone. Cirque OLIO is not just a show; it is a sensory experience that will leave audiences, young and old, in awe.”

The Australian-based show will be in Taranaki for a New Zealand-exclusive performance during the Reimagine Festival, with five performances of the show scheduled to run during the 10-day festival.

The show is marketed as being suitable for all ages, with ticket prices ranging between $39 and $59 for children and $59-$79 for adults. Family tickets are also available.

Suzanne Porter, TAFT chief executive, says Cirque Olio will thrill audiences.

“We invite everyone to immerse themselves into the world of Cirque OLIO. This is an event that unites art forms and celebrates the power of human creativity. Prepare to be amazed!”

Tickets for Cirque OLIO are now available for purchase through the official Reimagine Festival website via Ticketek with afterpay available.

The Details

What: Reimagine Festival

Where: Taranaki

When: October 5-15

More: www.reimaginefestival.co.nz Further act announcements coming next month.



