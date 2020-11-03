Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the Year event a blooming success

Margaret Vickers with her award winning creation.

The Stratford War Memorial Centre was packed full of floral art displays one October weekend this year.

Floral artists from around the region brought their entries for the Taranaki Area Floral Art Designer of the Year event which took place over the weekend of October 17-18.

The Designer of the Year award went to Jan Whitmore of New Plymouth.

Members of the Stratford Floral Art Group also did well, with the group's president, Margaret Vickers, winning first place in the senior section with her Sculptured by Nature design. She also won the award for the best use of colour and was placed third equal in the pre-done section with her wreath Linked by Lichen.

Svetlana Goble received a highly commended for her wreath as well as placing third equal in the intermediate section titled Touches of Harakeke, alongside Lynne McCracken.

Glenys Campbell was third in the advanced class Fire and Ice and she was thrilled to receive the Mavis Rush Memorial trophy for the best use of foliage.

Also on display were some "crazy critters" with some very imaginative and creative creatures on show.