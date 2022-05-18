Dylan is one of the many kittens Taranaki Animal Protection Trust has helped to find their forever homes. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Dylan is one of the many kittens Taranaki Animal Protection Trust has helped to find their forever homes. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Animal Protection Trust (TAPT) needs more fosterers so they can help more cats and kittens find loving homes.

Trustee Kathryn Duncan says with the longest kitten season TAPT has ever dealt with, the number of cats and kittens they need to help is always growing.

"At the moment we're in a crisis, the kitten season is carrying on and we just don't have the fosterers to help every cat and kitten.

"We're still getting calls about pregnant mothers and younger kittens who need help. We've had a call from a person who has 10 kittens with nowhere to go. We just can't take any more and we worry what happens to the kittens when we turn them away."

Kathryn says with the appeal to adopt a younger kitten, there are a lot of older kittens and cats still waiting to find their forever homes.

"We've held on to some of them for months. Those older cats are filling the space that could be used for another cat. All of the older cats are lovely and are as deserving of loving forever homes as kittens."

She says TAPT have rescued kittens that have been dumped and have come off farms.

"We need more people to work with them because at the moment we don't have the capability and it hurts us knowing without help, these animals could live a horrible, short life."

Scooby the cat is looking for a home of his own. Photo/ Supplied

Kathryn is a fosterer for TAPT.

"I have a sanctuary where the cats and kittens go first before they're given to fosterers. I have special rooms with all the equipment needed."

She says the application process is easy, and all people need is to have a willingness to help these cats, a loving heart, and be able to have cats and kittens on the property.

"We get a lot of people who say they can't foster as they work but that doesn't matter, you're still spending time with the animals and helping them live the life they deserve so they can go on to find their forever family.

"It's also good to have a separate place to keep the animals. We do ask that fosterers have their own cats or kittens vaccinated to keep everyone safe."

She says fosterers having their own animals is good too.

"If people have a cat or a dog that is good around other cats and kittens that is great too as it gets them used to other animals."

Kathryn says being a fosterer is rewarding.

"Knowing you help these animals and save them from a horrible short life is such a good feeling."

She says being a fosterer allows you to constantly have cute animals in your house, without the commitment of keeping them forever.

"It's great as you're constantly surrounded by these gorgeous animals and you know you're helping them find their homes.

"If you have kids, it's great for them as well as they get to experience having kittens all the time. It's also great for the animals as they get used to having children around."

As well as looking after gorgeous animals, Kathryn says you make a lot of friends with like-minded people.

Harper may be shy, but she'll give you a lot of love. Photo/ Supplied

"There's a lot of camaraderie in the group. We're all like-minded people who love animals and believe each and everyone deserves a loving home."

She says people interested in becoming a fosterer can find the application form online on the TAPT website.

"Once someone has filled in the application, our foster coordinator for the region visits their home for a quick chat and to ensure it's a good environment for the kitten. Our coordinators make sure our fosterers have everything they need, organise pick-ups for adoption days and are there to support fosterers through the journey."

As well as needing fosterers, Kathryn says there are a lot of animals looking for homes.

One of them is Scooby. She says he is a placid big boy, with lots of love and cuddles to give.

He has been with TAPT for six months and Kathryn says she'd love to find his perfect home.

"Scooby is between 3 and 5 years old and needs to be an only cat. He would love a home of his own where he can go outside but come inside and enjoy a comfy sofa or chair. He came to us after his owner died, he was very sad for a while but is much happier now."

Harper the 1-year-old tabby is also searching for a home.

"She has a sweet nature but is a little shy with new people at first. She was originally a wild farm kitten and has been with us for approximately seven months. She prefers a quiet home, Harper likes to be near you but is not a fan of being picked up."

■ To find out more about the cats and kittens available for adoption visit taranakianimalprotectiontrust.co.nz. The adoption fee is $150, with all animals flea and wormed, microchipped, vaccinated and vet checked.