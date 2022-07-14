Reach for the Stars by Sue Morton. Photo/ Supplied

An exhibition has viewers looking at an artist's interpretation of Puanga.

On display at the Village Gallery in Eltham, Puanga - Looking Up is a collection of works capturing what Puanga means to the artist, says Village Gallery committee member Sue Morton.

"We have 19 different artists from Taranaki and Whanganui and over 30 works that display how Puanga means something different to each person. It's an insight into the artists and what this special time of year means to them."

Taranaki iwi celebrates Puanga, due to Matariki sitting low on the eastern horizon and not always being visible.

Puanga can be seen in the eastern sky and is celebrated by iwi in Taranaki, Whanganui, parts of the Far North, and parts of the South Island.

She says artists have used a range of art mediums to capture Puanga.

"We have acrylic and oil paints, mixed media, pottery, photography, paper mache and so much more. We have an interesting array of works."

When people go to view the work, Sue says there is a chance for the artists and viewers to win a prize.

"We're running a viewer's choice competition. The artist with the most votes will win a prize. We will also collect the entries of everyone who voted, and one random winner will be selected and they will also win a prize."

The Details:

What: Puanga - Looking Up exhibition.

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham.

When: The exhibition runs until July 29.