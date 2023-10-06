Brax Langlands (6), Aria Bolger (8), Jessica Allen (9) and Trevor Allen (7) got chased by a T Rex on Friday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford tamaraki enjoyed some “roarsome fun” during the Stratford Library school holiday programme, says Bridget Roper.

Bridget, visitor information and library services team leader, says the library team always try to create a fun, low-cost holiday programme for all to enjoy.

“We really appreciate the support we get from the community, and the activities are always well-attended.”

A dinosaur-themed T-Rex Tea Party was the final activity for the October holiday programme, and was a popular activity, she says.

“We had a range of fun activities for children, and their adults, to enjoy, with lots of games and mini-challenges to complete.”

While the children had been expecting lots of dinosaur-themed fun, they weren’t expecting a visit from a T-Rex.

However, judging by the screams of excitement when she arrived, the T-Rex was clearly a friendly dinosaur who only consumed books, not small humans.

Bridget says while the T-Rex herself has popped back to her own prehistoric library, the Stratford library does have plenty of books for children interested in T-Rexes, Velociraptors, Diplodocuses and all other types of dinosaur.

“Call in and see us and we will show you where to find a range of books on the subject as well as lots of other great books on all sorts of topics for all ages.”