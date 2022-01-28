Synthony at the Bowl will now take place April 23.

In a positive for music lovers, the show will go on, with a new scheduled date for Synthony at the Bowl.

Synthony, along with partners New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Venture Taranaki are proud to present the return of Synthony In The Bowl, with the biggest dance tracks from the past 30 years, performed by an orchestra, DJs, singers and live performers at the beautiful Bowl of Brooklands.

"We understand the organiser's decision to postpone Synthony's February show given the circumstances, but are excited the performance will still be going ahead at the Bowl on Anzac weekend, Saturday, April 23," says Teresa Turner, NPDC group manager community and customer services.

Major events attract thousands of visitors to Taranaki, who stay in the accommodation, dine out, shop and visit other attractions, adding to the vibrancy of our place. With new titles as the Most Liveable City and Sunniest Region in New Zealand, visitors still have countless reasons to visit and explore Taranaki.

All tickets are automatically transferred to the new date of April 23, 2022. If ticketholders can no longer attend on the rescheduled date, refunds can be requested via Ticketek.

In the event of bad weather, the Synthony In The Bowl rain date is Sunday, April 24, 2022.