The Sydney Hotshots offer a night of laughter, thrill, and plenty of eye-catching moments.

Babysitters are likely to be in hot demand in Stratford on March 3, says a member of all-male cabaret show Sydney Hotshots.

Zac, who performs under his first name only, says the Sunday night performance by Sydney Hotshots at Colonel Malone’s is likely to draw a big crowd.

A ticket giveaway to the R18 show, posted on the Stratford bar’s Facebook page attracted hundreds of entries, which doesn’t surprise Zac, he says.

“Our show is designed so you can bring your mother and grandmother to it....we are locked and loaded and ready to bring the heat to New Zealand.”

Zac has been with the show as a dancer for just over a year, but it’s not the first job he’s had that requires performance skills.

“I have a background in circus performances and when I decided to settle down in Sydney this opportunity just jumped out at me. I love being on stage whether it’s fire twirling, swinging from ropes or getting my kit off, I love it all.”

Publicity for the show promises audiences a night to remember, packed with hig- energy dance routines and “steamy routines” in a “Magic Mike-style show”.

Zac says the dancers work hard every week to keep themselves in top condition for the shows.

“Everybody has their own routine they use to maintain a fit and healthy body. I personally do a gym session every day, while obviously watching what I put in my body to ensure I stay in peak physical condition, on top of our three group rehearsals a week.”

The Sydney Hotshots will be in Stratford for one night only this March.

While individual dancers come and go, the group itself has been around for over two decades, boasting numerous appearances on popular television shows across Australia and further afield.

The group has also performed in Las Vegas in the past, but for Paul Reynolds, there’s no place like home. Paul, who was a Las Vegas headliner and an original cast member of Manpower Australia, says home crowds are always great fun.

“Apart from the geographical positioning there’s not really a difference between performing in Las Vegas and Australasia. Australian and New Zealand audiences hold a special place in our hearts but ultimately being greeted by a sea of smiles never gets old.”

Paul hosts the show, and promises plenty of “cheeky banter” throughout the evening’s entertainment, but says the banter is always in good fun and will never make people feel uncomfortable.

“With over 15 years of experience hosting these nights, I have developed a fantastic read on people and we would never make somebody feel put on the spot. Audience participation is a huge part of the show but it’s always completely up to the person if they want to jump up on stage or not.”

There’s no such thing as a bad audience member, he says.

“As long as you’re here to experience the show and have a good time, you are our people and we welcome you with open arms.”

The show is, says Zac, a great night out.

“In the immortal words of P.T Barnum, this is the greatest show.”

He says he, Paul and the other members of Sydney Hotshots are all looking forward to visiting Stratford and putting on a fun and energetic show for their audience.

“So lock in those babysitters and get ready for a night like no other.”

Win: The Stratford Press has three VIP double passes to the show to give away to some lucky readers. Each VIP pass includes an exclusive pre-show meet and greet, a photo opportunity with the cast, plus a free pre-show cocktail on arrival. We are giving away two of the double passes through the paper, keep an eye on the Stratford Press Facebook page for a chance to win the third double pass.

To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Sydney Hotshots in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number in the body of the email and the answer to this question: Why do you need a night out at Colonel Malone’s watching the Sydney Hotshots?

Competition closes at noon, Wednesday, February and the winners will be drawn at random that afternoon.

The details:

What: Sydney Hotshots (R18 event).

Where: Colonel Malone’s Restaurant and Bar, Stratford

When: Sunday, March 3, 6.30 - 8.30pm.

Tickets available via eventbrite.com.au























