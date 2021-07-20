Swimming: Great results for contingent in Bay of Plenty championships

Twenty-one swimmers travelled to Tauranga to compete in the Bay of Plenty Champs. Photo/ Supplied

Twenty-one swimmers travelled to Tauranga to compete in the Bay of Plenty Champs. Photo/ Supplied

CMK Stratford Flyers had 21 swimmers traveled to Tauranga and competed in the Bay of Plenty Champs from July 9 to 11.

Swimmers performed well for their first time travelling this season.

Medallists:

Jaiah Otene 10 and under: Gold 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, silver 200m medley, bronze 50m freestyle, 100m medley and 100m backstroke.

Eva McGeoch 13-14 yrs: Gold 100m medley, 200m medley, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 3rd 400m medley open.

Payton Kolevski 10 and under: Gold 50m freestyle and 100m medley, silver 50m backstroke and 200m freestyle, bronze 100m freestyle.

Isabelle Wightman 13-14 yrs: Silver 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, bronze 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle

Bailee Robertson 15 and over:Bronze 200m breaststroke.

Top 10:

Samara Agent 15 and over; 6th 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 7th 50m butterfly.

Tavish Graham 15 and over: 7th 100m medley, 6th 50m backstroke, 4th 100m backstroke, 10th 100m freestyle, 4th 200m backstroke.

Meila Gwiazdzinski 11-12 yrs: 8th 200m breaststroke, 6th 50m freestyle, 8th 100m freestyle, 6th 400m medley,

Madeline Hobo 13-14 yrs: 5th 200m breaststroke, 9th 200m backstroke.

Libby Keenan 11-12 yrs: 5th 400m freestyle, 8th 100m butterfly.

Daniel Read 13-14 yrs; 7th 100m freestyle and 7th 100m butterfly.

Tyler Riddick 15 and over: 8th 50m breaststroke, 10th 100m breaststroke.

Heidi Sextus 15 and over: 8th 50m backstroke, 6th 200m freestyle, 7th 50m freestyle, 7th 100m backstroke, 7th 400m freestyle, 9th 100m freestyle, 5th 200m backstroke.

Personal best times:

Kobey Agent, Aaliyah Anaha, Troy Erkes, Bella Keenan, Millah Keller, Cooper Riddick, Ben Sextus, James Wilson.