Swimming: CMK Flyers represent Stratford at Junior Festival

The CMK Flyers attended the 12 and under 2021 NZ Junior Festival this month. Photo/ Supplied

The CMK Flyers represented Stratford at the 12 and under 2021 NZ Junior Festival this month.

With the qualifying times harder than previous years the swimmers stepped up to qualify and then trained hard and were rewarded with many podium finishes and personal best times.

Madeline Hobo and Camryn Austin picked up times to represent Taranaki at the New Zealand Division two competition.

For the third year in a row the CMK Flyers got on the Podium in the female 4 x 50m freestyle relay team.

This year it was Camryn Austin, Madeline Hobo, Melia Gwiazdzinski, and Libby Keenan who were on the podium, placing second.

Koby Agent received his Flyers Cap after showing Flyers vales consistently, aways working hard, looking after the team, and perseverance.

It has been great to see lots of new faces at our Stratford Swimming Club nights on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

The club nights are great for swimmers just starting out in the big pool and wanting to see another side of swimming other than lessons and training.

If they do decide that competitive swimming is for them for a season or two, the squad has a great system in place to support them in this sport that helps teach self motivation, discipline and team work at the same time as being fit, healthy and safe in the water.

Top 10 results:

Jaiah Otene 10 years: 1st 200m breaststroke, 2nd 100m medley, 2nd 200m backstroke, 2nd 200m medley, 2nd 100m backstroke, 2nd 50m kick, 3rd 100m breaststroke, 3rd 50m breaststroke, 3rd 50m butterfly.

Libby Keenan 11 years: 1st 100m freestyle, 1st 200m freestyle, 2nd 100m butterfly, 2nd 100m medley, 2nd 50m backstroke, 3rd 200m medley, 3rd 50m freestyle, 3rd 100m backstroke.

Madeline Hobo 12 years: 7th 200m backstroke, 10th 200m freestyle, 10th 100m freestyle, 8th 200m breaststroke, 8th 200m medley.

Aaliyah Anaha 11 years: 3rd 50m kick, 5th 100m freestyle, 6th 50m freestyle, 9th 50m backstroke, 9th 100m backstroke.

Lexi Hancock 11 years: 6th 200m backstroke, 8th 100m butterfly.

Kobey Agent 11 years: 9th 100m butterfly, 5th 50m kick.

Camryn Austin: 5th 200m breaststroke, 7th 100m breaststroke, 8th 50m breaststroke.

Melia Gwiazdzinski: 8th 50m kick.

Payton Kolevski 10 and under: 10th 200m breaststroke.

Rachel Read 12 years: 1st 50m kick.

Personal Best times were achieved by those above and Rylee McGeoch, Troy Erkes, Sam Watson and James Wilson.