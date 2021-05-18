Sweet role as Neil Diamond for Australian performer Zac Coombs

Zac Coombs will play the role of Neil Diamond in the show. Photo / Supplied

For Zac Coombs, playing the role of Neil Diamond in Showtime Australia's The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, is a dream come true.

"I grew up listening to his music, my father was an entertainer and impersonator and he and I would drive together to his gigs around Australia with Neil Diamond hits playing in the car."

Since he successfully auditioned for the role in the show, his car radio has once again been put to work, playing even more Neil Diamond songs, says Zac.

"Thank goodness for Bluetooth. Since getting the role, I have been studying everything I can about Neil Diamond, watching YouTube videos of his performances, listening to the songs - every time I get in the car I put his songs on and listen to them."

Many of the songs aren't new to Zac, however - he says the music of Neil Diamond has been popular in his family for many years. He remembers getting together with his cousins at family get-togethers over the years, singing Sweet Caroline to entertain the rest of the family, while Neil's classic song "I Am ... I Said" was a favourite for both Zac and his father.

It was listening to songs such as these during his teenage years, along with starting to play guitar, that led Zac to consider a career in music.

"From an early age, when I was maybe 13 or 14 years old, I realised music was the focus of what I wanted to do with my life."

His passion for music was matched by talent, and Zac has worked on cruise ships as an entertainer as well as teaching high school music over the years.

Last year, while the world battled the pandemic, Zac was in the classroom, passing on his love of music to high school students.

"I miss the students a lot. I love teaching."

This current role isn't the first time Zac has been involved with a Showtime Australia production - he has been involved with them since 2016 and says he loves the entire experience of working with the company.

"It's a whole show. It isn't just music, but the costumes, the lights, the set design. It's a whole package and it means the show really is an experience not to be missed."

Showtime Australia The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond.

TSB Theatre, New Plymouth. Wednesday, May 19

Hāwera Memorial Theatre, Hāwera, Thursday, May 20.