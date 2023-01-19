Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone with 2023 head girl Te Otiana Gerrard, 17, and head boy Matthew Jones, 17.

Stratford High School’s 2023 head boy and girl are excited to lead the school.

Te Otiana Gerrard, 17, is the school’s head girl for 2023. She says when her name was announced at the senior prize-giving, she was overjoyed.

“When I heard Mr Stone announce Te Otiana Gerrard as the head girl my heart was full of joy. I am ready to lead and support the student body at our school.”

Head boy Matthew Jones says he was also overjoyed when his name was called.

“As head boy, I will be a great role model for other students to look up to and work to support them in achieving their own personal goals. I will do this by demonstrating our school’s HEART values and listening and acting on other students’ thoughts and ideas.”

This year Te Otiana also aims to support the development of a bigger and brighter future for all those at Stratford High School.

“I will do this by facilitating students’ thoughts and ideas and bringing them to life.”

This year Matthew is studying accounting, agriculture, statistics, English and PE.

After he finishes high school, Matthew plan on attending Lincoln or Massey University and studying accounting and agriculture.

Te Otiana has always wanted to attend BYU University in Hawaii.

“That’s my dream but for now I’m focusing on the year ahead. 2023 is about being dedicated and committed to planning for the next chapter in my life. Right now, my focus is to be the best that I can be as a student, as a friend, and as head girl.”



