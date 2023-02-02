Fenton Street Art Collective and Destillery owners Stuart Greenhill and Jo Stallard. Photo / Supplied

Feastival Taranaki is back for summer.

Taking place from February 16-19, the festival has more than 25 culinary events to shine a light on the region’s producers, restaurateurs and venues.

In its fifth year, the event is governed by the Taranaki Culinary Action Group with co-chairs Suzanne Porter (TAFT) and Jessica Parker (Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.)

Founder Rachel Church says Summer Feastival is a fabulous way to celebrate Taranaki on a plate.

“Coming right off of the success of the spring version, where most events sold out — this summer version is a fabulous way to support local, eat well and celebrate our culinary scene. Tickets make a great Valentine’s Day gift, a wonderful way to spend time with loved ones at these unique events.”

Taking part in the festival is Fenton Street Distillery, offering participants the chance to taste five of its handcrafted gins, and provide the opportunity for event-goers to craft their own.

Fenton Street Art Collective and Distillery co-owner Jo Stallard says it was involved with the spring festival, and is excited to be a part of the summer one.

“The festival is a great way to promote local businesses in Taranaki and to make people aware of them.”

Its event, Gionologists at Fenton Street Distillery, will involve an intimate gin tasting with Stuart, Jo, and their team storytelling.

Jo says the five gins participants’ taste test will be paired with hor d’oeuvres made with Taranaki products.

“It’s important to us to use local businesses.”

Fenton Street Art Collective manager Amelia Lett says new to its event this year is the chance for participants to make their own gin.

“They will be mixing distilled botanicals and making their own flavour of gin that they get to package and take home. We are a purist distilling company but what we do takes time, mixing the distilled botanicals is quicker.”

As well as hosting its own event, co-owner Stuart Greenhill will also be speaking at the Long Table — bringing people together through social dining with Ohangai events.

To buy a ticket for either of the events, or any others available, go to www.feastival.co.nz



