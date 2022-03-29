Matthew Scown in possession. Photo/ Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC completed its successful pre-season schedule over the weekend.

The men had an in-house game prior to hosting Wanganui's Station United after visiting them the week before.

In the in-house game, the Reds defeated Yellow and Black 4-2 with the whole group getting a great extended workout.

Peter Connole with the ball. Photo/ Supplied

With the previous match being a 3-3 draw, Whanganui travelled to Swansea Park for another match.

Wanganui was light on numbers and Stratford, having an extended warm-up, finished the match strongly, winning 6-1.

Zac Dodunski is challenged for the ball. Photo/ Supplied

The season kicks off this coming weekend with both men's teams starting their campaigns at home, the first team hosting Kaponga while the reserves host Rangers.