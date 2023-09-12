Cricket club kids with Black Caps Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Neil Wagner and Lockie Ferguson.

Taranaki kids are getting a helping hand with this year’s cricket fees.

The ANZ Cricket Grants will help pay cricket club subs for young Taranaki cricketers. This season a subsidy fund of $100,000 will help pay cricket club fees for young kids from families who could benefit from some extra support.

Successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees which will be provided in the form of a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket.

Last year ANZ Cricket Grants helped 1327 kids, across 175 clubs throughout the country. ANZ head of sponsorship Sarah Rogan says financial concerns can mean the difference between kids playing sports or not, and extra support with fees can have a wide-ranging impact.

“From honing coordination skills to meeting like-minded friends, sport is such an important part of a child’s wellbeing. We want as many Kiwi kids as possible to enjoy all the mental and physical benefits that come with being out on the sports field. We received feedback from cricket clubs that this type of support is vital for families in their communities who are doing it even tougher than last year.”

New Zealand Cricket general manager of community cricket Kent Stead says the initiative from ANZ is helpful and hopes families who might have thought it not possible for their children to play this season will reconsider.

“We’re delighted to have the support of ANZ again this year, with the ANZ Cricket Grants. The subsidy fund will help hundreds of children onto the cricket field this summer, and for many, it could be the boost they need to reach their future sporting potential.”

Families who may have dismissed the idea of their kids playing this summer are invited to apply at www.anzcricketworld.co.nz open until Friday, September 22. A maximum of two children per family can benefit from the subsidy.