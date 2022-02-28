Local Photographer Shawn Peng has his image displayed on New Plymouth Destination Signs. Photo/ Supplied

New Plymouth District Council's (NPDC) city entrance signs have been upgraded to showcase the beauty of the region, with the help of a local teenage photographer.

Shawn Peng's Te Rewa Rewa Bridge image is now displayed on the six by four-metre signs at the gateway to the city, near the corner of Mangorei Rd/Junction Rd and Airport Dr/Devon Rd.

The 18-year old's passion for photography has put him on the road to success capturing Taranaki landscapes, events and people.

His work has already been showcased on the front cover of Live Magazine as well as winning second place in the Stills National Photography Competition and third in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Photography Competition.

"It is an absolute honour to have my work displayed locally and I'm excited for what the future holds for me along this creative path," says Peng. "I am very fortunate to live in New Plymouth, with the mountain and surf on my doorstep, to photograph and explore."

Shawn, who attended New Plymouth Boys High School, started photography back in 2014 without any formal training. He eventually joined a class to learn more about the intricacies of fine art photography and has thousands of followers on his social media accounts.

"It's great we can support a young New Plymouth artist and it's a good way to welcome thousands of locals and tourists to our district, showcasing all the beauty we have on offer," says group manager engagement Jaqueline Baker.