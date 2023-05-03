Stratford High School Year 12 student Molly Gernhoefer (16) will complete her final year of secondary school education in the United States.

Stratford High School Year 12 student Molly Gernhoefer (16) will complete her final year of secondary school education in the United States.

A student’s dream to take part in a student exchange programme has become a reality thanks to the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET).

Stratford High School Year 12 student Molly Gernhoefer (16) will complete her final year of secondary school education in the United States.

She received $1000 from the TET grant, which will help cover the overall costs of the programme.

“The total cost is about $15000. I’ve saved up $4000 myself, and I’ve also received some funds from a local Lion’s Club as well. The money I’ve received will go towards my host family and my schooling while I’m over there.”

Molly also applied for a scholarship to help with the cost.

“I was successful in the application, and that money will help cover my expenses as well.”

Molly says she’s always wanted to take part in a student exchange.

“It’ll be nice to experience the American high school experience. I had a friend take part in an overseas school exchange experience. They went to Canada, and when I heard about the amazing time they had, I knew it was something I wanted to experience as well.”

She is going to Tenessee, 30 minutes from Nashville.

“I’m staying with a host family that has three siblings, and there will also be an Italian exchange student there as well.”

Molly looks forward to the experience and is appreciative of the grants she’s received.

“It all helps cover the costs so I can take part in this exchange. It’s something I’m looking forward to, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me make this dream a reality.”