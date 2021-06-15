Student reporter: Stratford High School variety concert a success

Stratford High School Year 13 students Tarin Nicholls (left) and Nancy Kirk. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Earlier this month Stratford High School had their annual Variety Concert event. Year 13 students Nancy Kirk and Tarin Hunt have written a report about the event.

It's never been a secret that Stratford High School has many talented students and on Wednesday, June 2 they showcased these talents at the annual Variety Concert.

All gold coin donations from the night went towards Team Hope, a charity that Stratford High School works closely with.

The night was filled with amazing bands, solo artists, and dancers. There were a total of 15 performances, all wowing the audience. Every performance was beautifully done.

Some memorable performances were our very own solo and duo category regional smokefreerockquest winner Jack Moser performing his original song When I was a Child.

Another fantastic act was The Troubled, who won the People's Choice Award at smokefreerockquest. This amazing band played two of their originals, Cursed and Perfect, which brought the crowd to their feet.

Another highlight of the night was a stunning performance from a 13-year-old student, Indi Single, who wowed the audience with her beautiful vocals and gave the audience chills.

This night wasn't one to miss, the staff even got involved showing off their groovy moves.

The show's MCs were Stratford High School's head boy Duncan Sheed and arts captain Nancy Kirk, who kept the audience entertained between performances with their hilarious jokes and got involved with some amazing performances.

A big thank you to Stratford High School's music teacher Nicholas Orr for making this night possible, Bryan Daysh, Tarin Nicholls, the student council and also to the audience who was very interactive and brought another element to the already spectacular show.