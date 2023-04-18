Streltham now sit second on the table. Photo / Supplied

The Streltham Thunder played at home against Spotswood United on home grounds last Saturday.

Both sides faced off awaiting the referee’s whistle in a traditionally a hard-fought contest, with Thunder wanting to maintain their winning roll, and Spotty Dogs looking to nail their first win of the season.

Thunder opened the scoring with a well-worked try in the first five minutes. The well-drilled and disciplined Thunder continued to dominate the first half; unfortunately, despite having a big set of players and a resilient defence, Spotty Dogs reached halftime chasing a large deficit.

In the second half a Spotty Dogs player was yellow carded for repeated high tackles and this let the floodgates open to solidify a 57-0 victory to the home team.

A great performance from the Thunder with the forwards and backs linking well together in both defence and offence. Thunder is now second in the table one point behind Southern (Hāwera) on 15 points.

On Saturday Thunder are away around the mountain at Coastal, and it will once again prove to be a hard-fought game.

Players of the day: Three points Jonnie Palmer, two points Tim Fleming, one point Chris Roberts and Cam Utton.



