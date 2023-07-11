The Streltham rugby teams want to see plenty of red, white and black in the crowd at the finals day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Eltham Thunder Premier coach Ross Williams hopes to see familiar faces in the stands at the CMK Premier rugby final.

He says with the Premier team making it to the finals, the first time since the club amalgamated, now is the time to get out the supporting gear and cheer the teams on.

“They’re a predominantly local team that we’ve all watched grow up and develop over the years. The team is a product of the community. Everyone’s had an influence on these boys, and I’m looking forward to the sea of red, white and black in the stands as we support our boys.”

After winning the semifinal against Southern 36-7, the Stratford Eltham Premier team will face off against New Plymouth Old Boys at Yarrow Stadium this weekend.

Ross says it’s important to rally as much support as possible for the team.

“They’re connected off the field, which helps them on the field. This year, they’ve expressed themselves and played some good rugby. It’s up to us to represent our boys at Yarrow Stadium.”

Captain Nathan Clough says both players and club members have put in the work to get to the finals.

“Making it to the finals is a good sign of the success and culture we want to build on in future years. It’s good for the people who’ve been involved, both as players and members, as the hard work has paid off. It also gives our new players the chance to prove themselves on the field.”

The Premier team isn’t the only Streltham team in the finals, with the Colts facing off against Inglewood on the same day.

Club captain Nathan Macdonald says this is the Colts’ fourth time in a row at the finals, with the team last winning in 2021.

“These guys have done really well. We’re very proud of what these young men have accomplished.”

The club is booking buses to get supporters to Yarrow Stadium. The dress code is red, white and black. Nathan encourages people to keep an eye on the Stratford Eltham Rugby Club Facebook page for more details and to book a seat as soon as possible.

“We want heaps of people up there to support both teams on the day.”

The Details:

What: CMK rugby finals day

When: Saturday, July 15. Colts 3pm, Premiers 5pm.

Where: Yarrow Stadium, Maratahu St, New Plymouth

Other: To book a seat on the bus, text Taryn on 027 827 0318