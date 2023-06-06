Kath Wilmshurst presenting the trophy to winner Logan Tippett.

Logan Tippett continued his winning streak by taking out the BJW Shoot Out on Sunday.

Once again it was wet underfoot with especially high balls disappearing into the ground. Despite the weather, there was an excellent turnout.

BJW would have been rapt to see so many family and friends turn up to support the day. It was always his favourite day on the club calendar.

At the last hole Logan and Dan Murphy were the last two standing and it came down to a putt-off. Doesn’t get any closer than that.

Next week some are off on tour over to Ohope/Whakatane but the course is always open for those who want to come and have a go. Club finals day has been postponed from June 18. Date to be advised.