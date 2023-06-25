Stratford Primary and Kaponga Primary schools' junior league basketball teams used the new hoops at TET Multisports Centre. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford basketball players have a new facility to play at.

The Stratford Community Sports Society (SCSS) which runs the TET Multisports Centre has added basketball hoops to the centre.

SCSS chairman Bruce Cleland says the new hoops cost $77,000. Taranaki Electricity Trust gave $42,000 towards the hoops and the Toi Foundation contributed a further $25,000. SCSS then provided the final $10,000.

“There’s no way we could have done it by ourselves. Thanks to the generosity of Taranaki Electricity Trust and Toi Foundation, we have those hoops. This means the centre can now host basketball games.”

He says the stadium already had the basketball lines marked out and just needed the hoops.

There are more opportunities by having the new hoops, he says.

“People now have the chance to hire the court outside of normal leagues. This previously didn’t exist. We’re happy to provide another service for our community. The addition of basketball to the centre will benefit all involved.”

Stratford Basketball Association president Shane Downs says the idea for the project started from a conversation with Bruce nine months ago.

“I spoke to Bruce about how the venue would be perfect for basketball and our Kath Davis Tournament in July. We’d be able to play at the Stratford War Memorial Centre and the Tet Multisports Centre, with both venues in close proximity to each other. Within nine months SCSS secured funding and got the new hoops installed. We’re very thankful for what they’ve done for our basketball community and the public.”

He says the TET Multisports Centre is a great venue for basketball.

“It’s central for our Friday night league, has a viewing platform for parents and there is the restaurant where families can have their meals. It’s also another venue people can use in summer if they need it. We’re truly lucky to have this facility.”



