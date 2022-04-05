Stratford's senior citizens tried their hand at golf croquet.

The Stratford Croquet Club was a hive of activity on Wednesday as Stratford's senior citizens tried their hand at a new sport.

Last week 16 people were at the Stratford Croquet Club to try golf croquet.

This event and others were organised by the Positive Ageing Group throughout the month of March.

Positive Ageing Group chairwoman Gloria Webby says as well as trying golf croquet, Stratford's senior citizens could also try bowls, have fun at Chirpy Fridays and take part in free pool sessions at the TSB Pool Complex.

The events started with a free movie screening of The Book of Love with attendees asked to bring a can of food to donate to the Stratford Foodbank.

"We've worked with the TSB Pool Complex, TET Kings Theatre and Stratford Croquet Club to provide some activities at no cost to those over 65 years old."

Gloria says the month has been about celebrating and promoting a range of activities for senior citizens to experience locally.

"It's getting everyone socialising and taking part in some daily exercises in the great town of Stratford."

At the golf croquet session, members of the Stratford Croquet Club were there to guide the new players.

"It was a very supportive environment with the club members teaching the new people all the tips and tricks to the game. It was a great day."

Gloria says golf croquet gets people walking and also exercising the brain.

"Golf croquet is easy on the muscles. It's a technical game but also quite fun. They're usually short games up to an hour in a friendly club atmosphere."

She says Stratford Positive Ageing has received positive feedback about the events that have taken place throughout March.

"People have been impressed with the variety of activities available."

The Stratford Positive Ageing Group is made up of representatives of groups who deal with elderly people in the district.

There are three forums a year that focus on issues affecting Stratford's senior citizens.

Gloria says the next forum takes place in July and people are welcome to attend.