Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford (from left), artist Haoro Hond, gallery director Laura Campbell, Emergence 2022 winner Brett Morrison and Carolyn and Kelvin Squire.

Taranaki’s young artists are encouraged to prepare for the 2024 Taranaki Emergence Awards.

The biennial Taranaki-based awards are exhibited at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery. They were established in 2018 to celebrate Taranaki’s emerging young artists.

Artists must be born or reside in Taranaki or have attended secondary school in Taranaki. Entrants must be between 13 and 26 years old.

Entries for 2024′s awards open from April 1 to June 3, 2024. The finalists’ work will be displayed at the Percy Thomson Gallery from June 28 to July 21.

In an emailed press release, Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell said the awards help young artists showcase their work.

“Emergence is all about providing a rare experience for our young people to show their abilities, allowing them to see their work in a public gallery and grow their creative confidence.”

The awards are supported by the Taranaki Foundation’s Taranaki Hauora Fund. The fund was established in 2018 in memory of Leon Squire, son of Kelvin and Carolyn Squire.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said supporting young artists is important.

“We have a huge pool of creative talent in Taranaki, and it is great to support the awards, which provide an opportunity to showcase these young emerging artists.”

In 2024, the Emergence Awards will have 22 different awards available for participants. These awards range from category prizes for photography, 2D and 3D art, fibre art, Māori art, Taranaki schools prizes, and people’s choice awards.

Prize list:

Main awards: Supreme winner: $2000, second: $1000, third: $750, highly commended: $500 (x2)

Category awards: Photography, painting, 2D (other than painting), 3D and fibre art winners each receive $ 500.

Secondary school awards: Winner: $750, second $500, third: $250, merit 13-14 years: $100 and merit 15-19 years: $100.

Special awards: Toi Māori Winner: $500, Toi Māori highly commended: $300, first-time exhibitor $300.

Other: Taranaki Foundation choice: $300, judges’ encouragement: $300, director’s choice: $300 and people’s choice: $500.