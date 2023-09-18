Stratford District Council has divided Pembroke Rd in east and west and renumbered the houses to fix street numbering inconsistencies. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Council has divided Pembroke Rd in east and west and renumbered the houses to fix street numbering inconsistencies. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford District Council (SDC) has approved the dividing of Pembroke Rd into two parts, and renumbering both streets.

The road will be split into Pembroke Rd East and Pembroke Rd West and renumbered to correct street numbering inconsistencies and errors identified by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information NZ (LINZ).

Street numbering helps emergency services and organisations like New Zealand Post and utility providers to find the correct address quickly.

The inconsistencies in street numbers occurred over time when historic subdivisions and additional housing extended across boundaries between the old Stratford Borough and County Council. The Surveyor General identified the issues and asked SDC to correct the numbering to meet the required standards.

LINZ has agreed that renaming and renumbering Pembroke Rd is the right approach. Pembroke Rd East and Pembroke Rd West are separated by State Highway 3, Broadway. The letter R currently used for rural properties on Pembroke Rd will no longer be needed.

The changes come into effect immediately. Residents of the old Pembroke Rd have been advised of their new addresses and asked to change their details with their utility providers and any other organisation they have their address with.

SDC has notified emergency services, NZ Post, and Powerco of the change, and new street signs will be erected soon. Environmental health manager Rachael Otter says Pembroke Rd residents have been fantastic during the process.

“I want to thank the residents for their time and patience while we worked through the options. We know changing addresses can be annoying and they’ll have to go through that process too, but we’ve got a solution that corrects the issues while retaining the history around the Pembroke Rd name.”