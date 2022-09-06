Takapuna Grammar School player Libby Signal keeps possession of the ball. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford's restaurants and accommodation venues had a boost last week, with over 350 visitors in town.

Over the week the Stratford hockey turf was packed with secondary school players, their coaches, parents and supporters for two hockey tournaments.

Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill says the 2022 secondary school boys tournament and the 2022 secondary school Eveline Hankers Memorial girls tournament ran simultaneously on the turf during the week.

"It's gone very well. There were eight girls' teams and six boys' teams as well as coaches and parents so each team had about 25 people. It's been so great to host both of the tier four competitions in Stratford."

As well as filling up the stands at the turf, they were also filling the tables in the TET Stadium Restaurant and Bar, with many of the teams enjoying a meal, says restaurant owner Steve Roberts.

"It's been fantastic to have them here. We've catered a lot of team meals for the players, coaches and their families. Business has been steady in a time that we're usually quiet so it's been a positive injection of trade for our business, and I'm sure other Stratford businesses as well."

After disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Steve says it was phenomenal to have the tournaments held at the stadium.

"Taranaki Hockey has been a fantastic host for the tournaments. It's been so great to have representative and tournament hockey at the turf again, and more importantly, seeing kids play and their parents cheering them on."

Accommodation venues also benefited from the tournament, with Stratford Motel and Holiday Park booked out from Sunday to Friday morning. Manager Caitie Hayward says three of the schools competing stayed at the venue.

"We were absolutely packed here. We always love the hockey tournaments."

Amity Court Motel owner Jason Kowalewski says over half of the motel's rooms were booked for the tournament.

Jason, who also owns Antonio Mews Motel, says the hockey comes at an already busy time, with workers from different businesses staying at both motels.

Hutt Valley High School players Sadie Devenport and Emma McRobbie, both 14, travelled from Lower Hutt with their team to attend the tournaments.

Sadie says she enjoyed the meals at the TET Stadium Restaurant and Bar and also watching the other competitors.

"I've been to New Plymouth before but this is my first time visiting Stratford. It's a nice little town and the restaurant at the turf cooks fantastic meals."

Emma had never visited the Taranaki region before and says the view of the mountain is breathtaking.

"It's better than in pictures. Seeing the mountain and also playing alongside my team has been the highlight of my trip."