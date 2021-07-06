Stratford's historic theatre, TET King's Theatre, given a new look

Stratford Lions Club members removed the old carpet from the building.

It's out with the old and in with the new at Stratford's TET King's Theatre.

Thanks to the support of community groups, funders and plenty of hands-on volunteers, the theatre underwent a bit of a facelift last month.

On the programme was new carpet, fresh paint and some new fixtures and fittings.

Stratford's TET King's Theatre committee member Patsy Commerford says Stratford Lions members helped out last week.

"We're very appreciative, they donated their time and helped us."

The new carpet was funded by the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

"They also funded some vinyl for the kitchen."

Patsy says the committee appreciates the support from community organisations.

As well as new carpet, the bathrooms have been painted and new hand basins have been installed.

"Stratford ITM donated the paint for the bathrooms, kitchen and the ticket foyer. The bathrooms were painted by volunteers. Without volunteers this wouldn't have been possible."

Stratford's TET King's Theatre secretary Nola McMillan says the new carpet was put in last week.

"The new carpet really brings everything together. The goal is to make the building look regal which is how it's supposed to be."

She says the new look will make visiting the theatre an even more enjoyable experience.

"It's going to look lovely. The building is going back to its original colours and is going to look exactly how it should - classic and beautiful."