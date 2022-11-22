Les Wormsley and Bernice Hintz standing beside Les' acrylic painting of a J3 Piper Cub. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bernice Hintz and her husband Les Worsley are passionate about flying, and will share that love with Stratford through their art exhibition.

Stratford author Bernice has penned a number of tales about aeroplanes, with her stories and husband’s illustrations bringing her own aircraft, Emma, to life.

Drawings of Emma and other planes illustrated by Les are on display at Fenton Street Art Collective until the end of January 2023.

The exhibition features 18 original works by Les and 10 illustrations used in Bernice’s latest children’s book Emma’s Special Friend. Bernice wrote the book during the 2020 lockdown, inspired by Pam Collings’ adventures.

The book features Emma and Patricia Puggles, a ZK-PUG, who arrives at Emma’s hangar for an extended stay. While Emma is less than impressed, over the course of the book she learns how special Patricia is and about the adventures that she goes on.

Bernice originally spoke to Fenton Street Art Collective co-owner Jo Stallard about selling her book at the gallery.

“As the conversation went on we decided to exhibit some of Les’ works in the gallery, and to sell my book here during the exhibition.”

Bernice and Les have been involved with aviation since a young age, with both of their parents flying aeroplanes.

Bernice inherited her plane Emma, a ZK-CJE, from her parents.

“Dad used to always call her Emma so that’s where she got her name.”

While Bernice inherited a plane, Les created his own, he says.

“It took 17 years to build the open cockpit two-seat biplane. I now fly it around the country.”

It takes Les about 12 hours to illustrate a piece for the book. He works predominately with pencils but also paints using acrylics and oils occasionally.

“My personal preference when illustrating Bernice’s books is pencilling but some of my original works are painted.”

Prints of Les’ illustrations will be made available on request. Copies of Emma’s Special Friend are also available for purchase.

The Details:

What: Emma’s Special Friend exhibition.

When: Showing now until January 31, 2023.

Where: Fenton Street Art Collective.







































