Police liaison officer Jono Erwood, CTSCT community safety manager Di Gleeson and Stratford Positive Ageing Group chair Gloria Webby with the goodies.

Stratford's Easter bunnies have been hard at work.

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust along with the Stratford Positive Ageing Group, Community Patrol and Neighbourhood Support delivered hot cross buns and a pack of marshmallow eggs to 309 people last week.

Trust community safety manager Di Gleeson says with the cancellation of the Central Taranaki Neighbours Day, they wanted to find a way to still put a smile on people's faces.

"One of the community patrollers came up with the idea and we thought it was wonderful."

The initiative was funded by Neighbourhood Support New Zealand. With the funding, the team purchased hot cross buns and marshmallow eggs from Stratford New World.

"The hot cross buns would be made each morning so each person received a fresh batch."

The recipients were nominated to receive the goodies.

"Knowing we've put a smile on 309 people's faces feels very rewarding,

She says each person who has received the goodies has been appreciative.

"We've had nothing but positive feedback. Knowing we've made people's lives a little bit happier in what has been such a stressful time makes it all worth it. We're so pleased to know we've made a positive difference in these people's lives."