The Marlowe's Revenge competitors with members of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust.

Stratford’s Shakespeare connections were explored when contestants hit the streets for Marlowe’s Revenge.

The rogaine event was one of many planned for the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, organised by the Stratford Shakespeare Trust.

Stratford Shakespeare Trust member Suzanne Blackwell says the event put a cultural spin on rogaine - a competitive event in which runners find their way across open country with a map and a compass - with five teams travelling around the district in an attempt to get the most points.

“The name of the event is a nod to Christopher Marlowe, a poet who was born the same year as William Shakespeare. He was killed at a young age. His work was amazing, he had a lot of fantastic ideas. This event comes from the Marlowian theory that Christopher was the main author of the works written by Shakespeare,” Suzanne says.

For the event, participants had to visit as many Stratford streets as they could and film themselves saying the line associated with the street name. There was a chance for participants to win bonus points, with 100 points up for grabs for teams that crossed the pedestrian crossing by the glockenspiel.

There were also four activities: goal kick, frisbee, underarm and bowls, in which teams could earn extra points. Suzanne says the activities were popular.

“Everyone wanted to win so they all had a go at the activities. The activities were challenging but also a lot of fun. We had a lot of positive feedback.”

She says thanks to the support of businesses, there were some great prizes up for grabs.

“We had vouchers, giftcards and other items. All of the businesses were very generous in sponsoring these prizes for us.”

Results: 1st Troy Wano’s Group - 221 (Govett Quilliam), 2nd Lauren Wallace’s Group - 216 (Govett Quilliam), 3rd Alice Tocher’s Group - 208 (Govett Quilliam), 4th Stewart Bush’ Group - 155. Bike category: Mike North’s Group - 211







