The Stratford Writers Group shared stories they have been working on. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Writers Group shared stories they have been working on. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The July meeting the Stratford Writers Group was small with only four members present, however, that didn't mean the quality of writing was low.

Instead of running the 10-minute exercise, the group went straight into reading their homework.

Tales included the story of a member's family pet that passed away and an excerpt of a story another member is writing about their father's life during World War II.

The next meeting takes place on Thursday, August 11, at 1pm at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre. The homework subject is Wonderful Electronics – love 'em or hate 'em.