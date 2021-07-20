Stratford Writer's Group pen tales at monthly meeting

There were four writer's group members at the July meeting.

Only four members were present at the July meeting, but the usual fun was had.

The Ten Minute Exercise was based on a headline in the newspaper about cow pats possibly being used to produce power.

That is a stretch of the imagination but the writers did their best to address the issue and did quite well.

The homework story was titled "The Day the Birds Didn't Sing". This happens sometimes and everyone had a different version of why this happened on this one day.

Our next meeting is on Thursday, August 12, 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for homework is "When I Saw Their Faces".

As always, it can be poetry or prose, any genre, and writers can write about something else if the subject doesn't work.