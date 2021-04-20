Stratford Writer's Group: Members pen tales about cottages at monthly meeting

The Stratford Writer's Group enjoyed their monthly meeting.

The group started the meeting with a 10 minute activity. The members had to write about 'The Cottage'. There was a variety of themes, including memories of cottages of the past, as well as a poem.

The homework for April was 'Silence'. All of the members came up with great ideas.

The group's next meeting is on May 13 at the Stratford Library at 1pm.

The subject for homework is 'Childhood Idols'. Remember, if the subject doesn't work members are welcome to write about something else.