Stratford Press

Stratford Writers Group meets

The Stratford Writers Group members enjoyed their meeting.

This month's meeting was quieter than usual with five people in attendance.

The group welcomes a new member. The 10 minute exercise for this month's meeting was The Worm Turns.

Convener Maureen Armstrong says it is amazing how the writers come up with a great story in a small time frame.

"It always amazes me how people come up with an idea and write a sensible story to the subject in 10 minutes. We really do have some clever writers in Stratford."

The homework for this month was A View From a Window. Maureen says there were some great descriptive stories about various views, from various kinds of windows.

The next meeting is on Thursday, April 8 at 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for homework is Silence however writers are welcome to write about something else if the subject doesn't work.

