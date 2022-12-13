The Stratford Writers' Group enjoyed their last meeting of 2022. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford Writers’ Group celebrated the end of the year by penning tales.

The group’s end-of-year celebration took place at the Bridge on Fenton. Seven people attended the event.

After lunch the group read their stories about waterfalls.

The stories covered a variety of different aspects of waterfalls, from exploring, to hiding and enjoying their beauty.

The next meeting will take place February 9, at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Cente, at 1pm. The group appreciates the library staff for accommodating them, and look forward to seeing them again in the new year.

The subject for stories is anything about Christmas and/or the New Year.