Stratford writer Maureen Armstrong publishes first novel

Maureen Armstrong has published her first novel.

What started as a dream has turned into reality for Stratford writer Maureen Armstrong.

Two decades ago Maureen had a vivid dream, which inspired the plot for her fictional novel Message from the Past.

The book tells the story of Marty Ellis, a young woman who has been haunted by a recurring dream about a pioneer woman who lives in a distinctive stone house.

"She sets out to find the house and when she does she buys it and moves in. Marty is determined to find out the history of the house and why it has been part of her life for so long."

Maureen spent the first five years writing the story on pieces of paper before buying a computer 15 years ago.

"I then typed the story so I had a digital copy. For the past 10 years I've been searching for a publisher that would fit my needs."

Maureen chose New Plymouth-based company PublishMe.

The book's front cover is illustrated by Paul Burton.

"The front cover is a picture of the stone house so it was important that it was correct. He did an amazing job, he captured exactly what I wanted."

Maureen says she always finds time to write.

"I've been writing stories ever since I could string words together. I really enjoy it."

Maureen is also a member of the Stratford Writer's Group, which meets every second Thursday of each month at the Stratford library, and says she enjoys the regular meetings with other writers.

The book is dedicated to her mother, Nancy Evans.

"She enjoyed writing as well."

Besides publishers, only one of Maureen's close friends has read the book.

"I kept it quiet because I didn't want anyone to read it until it was finished. My close friend was the first to read it. She was rapt with the book."

Maureen says the process of self-publishing was made easier by PublishMe.

"They're a great company who have been really helpful."

Maureen already has ideas for future books.

"I have so many ideas and another novel I've been working on as well. I'd be happy to get more books published."

Maureen says people can grab a copy of the book at her upcoming book launch.

"There are only 20 copies available so I encourage people to get in quick. I can't wait to share this novel with the Stratford community."

The Details:

What: Maureen Armstrong's book launch.

When: July 2, 2-4pm.

Where: The Stratford Library.

Books will be available for a one-off price of $35. Cash only.