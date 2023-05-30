Ann Schrider wants to see her late mother's gold watch again. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford woman is appealing for the return of two items with sentimental value.

Ann Schrider lost her gold crucifix necklace and gold watch on May 10. She believes she could have lost it along Surrey and Hamlet Streets, or on Brecon Road.

“I went up town to do some shopping. I noticed it was missing when I was returning home. I retraced my steps, asked the shop owners on Broadway and I’ve visited the police station multiple times as well. I’ve had no luck yet.”

The gold watch in particular has strong sentimental value.

“It belonged to my late mother. The watch is gold, has a broken strap and ER is engraved on the back of it. I’d like to see it returned as it’s got a lot of sentimental value.”

Ann is offering a $100 reward for the return of the two items.

“They mean so much to me and it’s upset me that they’re lost. I’m happy to pay $100 to the person that returns the items.”

If you know something about the missing items, or have them in your possession, please text Ann on 027 230 3033.